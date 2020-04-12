Home

Michael C. Forneris


1935 - 2020
Michael C. Forneris, 85, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born June 15, 1935, in Stambino, Italy, he was the son of the late Joseph M. Forneris and Mary A. (Vische) Forneris. Michael was in the Marine Corps. He enlisted in the service in January 1954. During his time in the military, he was stationed in Kyoto, Japan, and also spent 2 1/2 years in Hawaii. Michael was an avid sports fan and could talk to you for hours on any sports topic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria Forneris; and son, Michael J. Forneris. Michael is survived by one daughter, Michele Chockla and Bernie Mancini, of Brownsville; one granddaughter, Alexis Chockla and David Savage, of Latrobe; a son-in-law, Steve Chockla of Bear Rocks; one sister, Joanne and her husband, Ralph Scuri, of Jeannette; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. All services will be private for the family. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
