Michael C. Kyper, 69, of Adamsburg, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home. He was born March 6, 1950, in Huntingdon, a son of Mary A. (Mills) Kyper Brenneman, of Huntingdon, and the late Fred G. Kyper. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for more than 53 years for R&J Trucking, of Greensburg. Mike was honored to end his career with RJ Repasky (the best boss he ever had) and he previously was the owner and operator of his own truck. He was a member of the Shafton Fire Hall, the St. Joseph's Polish Club, of Westmoreland City, and the Somerset County Truckers Association. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during Vietnam. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, David C. Kyper, and a sister, Mary Kay Grove. Surviving are his daughters, Angela Rothwell, Wanda Kyper, of Jeannette, and Julie Boesche; four grandchildren, Amanda Rothwell, Troy Lapsly, Luke Kyper and Michael Boesche; brothers and sisters, Milda Runk, Wayne Brenneman, Sheryl Deike, Garry Kyper and his wife, Marion, Carol Kyper and Pete Kyper; and several nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Ashley and Brittany.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 707 Grant St. No. 3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 16 to May 23, 2019