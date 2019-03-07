Michael Cooper, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home in Springtown, Texas. He was born Nov. 10, 1971, in Mt. Pleasant to Lawrence and Patricia (Kunkle) Cooper. They both preceded him in death. Mike went to Hempfield High School, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, and graduated with an electrical engineering technology degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Mike was a motorcycle and hunting enthusiast. He was active in online communities for both. He also enjoyed spending time at home with his wife, two dogs and two cats. Michael is survived by his wife, Sami Cooper; sister, Pam Stout and husband James; brother, Greg Cooper and wife Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering in remembrance of Mike will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at AMVETS, 318 County Road C6402, United, PA 15689.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to your local animal shelter. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary