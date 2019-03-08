Michael Crevak, 97, of Millwood, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born Oct. 18, 1921, in Grindstone, he was the son of the late Andrew Crevak and Mary A. (Urdzik) Crevak. Michael was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Kennametal Inc. A veteran of World War II, he served with the Army in the Special Engineers Brigade as part of the Normandy invasion. He enjoyed spending time in his workshop making wooden toys and fixing anything he could and also enjoyed gardening. He was a fan of many types of music, but especially polkas and was a remarkable polka dancer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexandra Ferry, and two sisters, Mary Zippi and Anna Zera. Michael is survived by his wife of 71 years, Violet (Stanovich) Crevak, of Derry; one son, Michael A. Crevak and his wife, Maureen, of Blairsville; one daughter, Susan Ferry and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe; one sister, Cecelia Dell, of Bedford Heights, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Stephen Crevak and his wife, Sherrie, of Derry, Daniel Crevak, of Philadelphia, and Nicholas Ferry, of Philadelphia. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home for their compassionate care and to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, especially Roni and Karen, for caring for Michael during his five years there.

Respecting Michael's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626 or to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.





