Michael D. DeLuca, 89, of Scottdale, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Mt Pleasant, a son of the late Carl M. and Grace Busovny DeLuca. He was a graduate of Ramsay High School, Class of 1948, and attended St. Vincent College. He was a six-year veteran of the Army during the Korean Conflict. He is a member of the American Legion and VFW in Mt Pleasant. He was a vice president at Fidelity Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank), in Philadelphia, prior to retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, L. Ayelene DeLuca, who passed in December, 2016, and his sister, Patricia DeLuca Labuda. He is survived by his son, Michael Jr. and his wife, Sherry, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; son, James and his wife, Martina, of Cocoa, Fla., and their two children, Coty and Jake; stepdaughters, Georgia Bastian and her husband, Rod, of Arkansas, Vickie Hartman, of Baltimore, Md., and Janice (Lynn) Garnett, of Posey, Calif.; brothers, Carl, of Greensburg, John and his wife, Patty, of Thornton, Pa., and sister, Agnes DeLuca Lipko and her husband, Andy, of Mt. Pleasant; and also a special caregiver, Barbara Clougherty, who was like a daughter to Michael and Ayelene, and her husband, Dan. In keeping with his wishes, there was no public viewing and the services and interment were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Scottdale. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
