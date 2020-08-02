1/1
Michael D. DeLuca
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. DeLuca, 89, of Scottdale, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Mt Pleasant, a son of the late Carl M. and Grace Busovny DeLuca. He was a graduate of Ramsay High School, Class of 1948, and attended St. Vincent College. He was a six-year veteran of the Army during the Korean Conflict. He is a member of the American Legion and VFW in Mt Pleasant. He was a vice president at Fidelity Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank), in Philadelphia, prior to retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, L. Ayelene DeLuca, who passed in December, 2016, and his sister, Patricia DeLuca Labuda. He is survived by his son, Michael Jr. and his wife, Sherry, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; son, James and his wife, Martina, of Cocoa, Fla., and their two children, Coty and Jake; stepdaughters, Georgia Bastian and her husband, Rod, of Arkansas, Vickie Hartman, of Baltimore, Md., and Janice (Lynn) Garnett, of Posey, Calif.; brothers, Carl, of Greensburg, John and his wife, Patty, of Thornton, Pa., and sister, Agnes DeLuca Lipko and her husband, Andy, of Mt. Pleasant; and also a special caregiver, Barbara Clougherty, who was like a daughter to Michael and Ayelene, and her husband, Dan. In keeping with his wishes, there was no public viewing and the services and interment were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Scottdale. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved