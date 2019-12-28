Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kaczmarek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Kaczmarek


1961 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Kaczmarek Obituary
Michael D. Kaczmarek, 58, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Michael J. Kaczmarek, of Scottdale, and the late Mary Alice Hammond Kaczmarek. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He is survived by his father, Michael J. Kaczmarek, of Scottdale; his wife of 35 years, Kimberly N. Nicoletto Kaczmarek; daughter, Courtney Diehl (Jordan), of South Greensburg; son, Christopher Kaczmarek, of Greensburg; two grandsons, Aiden and Zander Diehl; a sister, Mary Beth Czerniak (Dave), of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers, Scott Kaczmarek (Linda), of Greensburg, and Andrew Kaczmarek (Lori), of Youngwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Michael from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Inurnment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Norvelt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Michael's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now