Michael D. Kaczmarek, 58, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Michael J. Kaczmarek, of Scottdale, and the late Mary Alice Hammond Kaczmarek. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He is survived by his father, Michael J. Kaczmarek, of Scottdale; his wife of 35 years, Kimberly N. Nicoletto Kaczmarek; daughter, Courtney Diehl (Jordan), of South Greensburg; son, Christopher Kaczmarek, of Greensburg; two grandsons, Aiden and Zander Diehl; a sister, Mary Beth Czerniak (Dave), of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers, Scott Kaczmarek (Linda), of Greensburg, and Andrew Kaczmarek (Lori), of Youngwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Michael from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Inurnment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Norvelt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Michael's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019