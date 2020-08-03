1/1
Michael D. Planinsek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Dean "Mick" Planinsek, 61, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a son of the late Edward V. Planinsek Sr. and Janet J. (Jackman) Planinsek, and was also preceded in death by a brother, David W. Planinsek. Mick is survived by his loving wife, Wendy J. (Heimberger) Planinsek; daughters, Elizabeth and Alexis Planinsek; brothers and sisters, Ed Planinsek Jr. (Marilyn), Ken Planinsek (Beth), Lisa Singer (Marty), Lori Rodgers (Shawn), and Nina Enfinger (Billy); his sister-in-law, Cindy Planinsek; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and William Heimberger; sisters-in-law Tracy Heimberger (Barbara Hagins), and Rebecca Maiman (Jon); as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with reduced capacity. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. Family and friends will also be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Planinsek Pavilion on Pavilion Lane, Latrobe. Please observe all current medical guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing at the funeral home, church, and pavilion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or the Alzheimer's Association. To view detailed obituary and service information or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Planinsek Pavilion
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved