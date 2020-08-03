Michael Dean "Mick" Planinsek, 61, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a son of the late Edward V. Planinsek Sr. and Janet J. (Jackman) Planinsek, and was also preceded in death by a brother, David W. Planinsek. Mick is survived by his loving wife, Wendy J. (Heimberger) Planinsek; daughters, Elizabeth and Alexis Planinsek; brothers and sisters, Ed Planinsek Jr. (Marilyn), Ken Planinsek (Beth), Lisa Singer (Marty), Lori Rodgers (Shawn), and Nina Enfinger (Billy); his sister-in-law, Cindy Planinsek; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and William Heimberger; sisters-in-law Tracy Heimberger (Barbara Hagins), and Rebecca Maiman (Jon); as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with reduced capacity. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. Family and friends will also be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Planinsek Pavilion on Pavilion Lane, Latrobe. Please observe all current medical guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing at the funeral home, church, and pavilion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or the Alzheimer's Association
. To view detailed obituary and service information or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.lopatich.com
.