Michael D. Ricky, husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 58 years. Mike, as he is known by close friends and family, was preceded in death by his loving parents, David and Joan Ricky. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Alice, and their beloved four children, Hilary, Chelsea, Gabbie and Brandon, as well as his sister, Cindy, and her children, Robert and Sara. Mike will also be remembered fondly by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, dear friends and colleagues. Michael was born July 20, 1961, in Redstone Arsenal, Ala. He attended the Citadel Military Academy in 1979, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Modern Languages in 1983, and served as a military intelligence officer in the Army for 24 years, retiring as a major in 2007. His career included assignments in Germany, Japan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Korea and Iraq. He also received many awards to include a Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal with Bronze Service Star, Korea Defense Service Medal and an Iraq Campaign Medal. Upon retirement, he continued specialized intelligence work as a contractor in Afghanistan. He was employed by several agencies in various positions: a political affairs officer for the United Nations Assistance Mission Afghanistan (UNAMA), an intelligence subject matter expert (SME) for L3 National Security Solutions and CACI, a senior intelligence analyst for Kingfisher and L3 Stratis and a senior intelligence advisor/mentor for L3 MPRI and New Century US.
A vigil and viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at CRAWFORD-BOWERS FUNERAL HOME, in Copperas Cove, Texas. Refreshments will be provided. Mass will be celebrated in memory of Michael at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Holy Family Catholic Church, in Copperas Cove, Texas. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow Mass at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. A celebration of his life will be held afterwards at the Social Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church. Refreshments will be provided.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019