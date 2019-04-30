Home

Michael E. Furin, 89, of Southwest Greensburg, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Pavlik) Furin. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by PPG Industries, South Greensburg. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Michael was a Marine Corps veteran, and enjoyed listening to polkas, hunting, and bingo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Yanosko) Furin, on June 10, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Bernice Furin, of Greensburg; his son, David Furin, of Greensburg; his sister, Rita Hoffman, of California state; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1729 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private entombment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
