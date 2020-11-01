1/
Michael E. May
Michael E. May, 81, of Sutersville, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He is now reunited with his wife, Judith, and daughter, Sherry, who preceded him in death. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late Edward May. Mike was retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant, after 33 years. He was an Army veteran, and a member of The Church of Sutersville. Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Scott May (Lisa), of Sutersville; grandson, Leeland Corley; granddaughter, Lindsay Staats; and a great-grandson, Elijah Corley; also many nieces, nephews, loving neighbors, and friends. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
