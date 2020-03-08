Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map

Michael E. Pahnos


1925 - 2020
Michael E. Pahnos Obituary
Michael E. Pahnos, 95, of Greensburg, died Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 1925, in Greensburg, a son of the late Mike and Evelyn (Little) Pahnos. He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Christian Church. Michael was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy on the USS Canberra. He fought in 18 battles with the Japanese and received seven battle stars for World War II service. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Markella Pahnos; and three brothers, Arthur, Gus and Tony Pahnos. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Donna (Daversa) Pahnos; a daughter, Dr. Markella L. Pahnos; and a son, David M. Pahnos. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Archpriest John Nosal officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Mausoleum, with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post No. 981 Honor Guard. www.bachafh.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
