Michael E. Shivetts, 97, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. He was born May 7, 1921, in Whitney, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Nulas) Shivetts. Michael served with the Marine Corps in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during World War II. He participated in action at Tarawa, Saipan and Okinawa. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Latrobe Steel Co. for more than 30 years and at Latronics Corp. for 10 years. He was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Paul Lizza VFW Post 3414, Frontier Club and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907. He was an avid walker and loved to play golf, especially with his buddies at Glengarry Golf Course. He played his final round last week. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn (Leonhardt) Shivetts, in 1978; a son, Thomas M. Shivetts, on Nov. 24, 2018; and eight siblings, John, Joseph, George and Thomas Shivetts, Ann Meholic, Agnes Jager, Frances McCreery, and infant Paul Shivetts. He is survived by his son, Mark Shivetts and his wife Karen; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Shivetts; four grandchildren, Danica (Kyle), Michael (Courtney), Kevin and Matthew (Stephanie) Shivetts; four great-grandchildren, Kellen, Madelyn, Mason and Madison Shivetts; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will follow in Unity Cemetery.

