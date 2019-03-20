Michael Falat, 84, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Latrobe, a son of the late George and Anna (Zelleta) Fallat. Michael was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Army, and prior to retirement, he was employed by Latrobe Steel Co. He was member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Flo Ann (Laughrey) Falat, on March 15, 2018, and several siblings. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by two children, Gregory Falat and his wife Kathy, of Lloydsville, and Cynthia Falat, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Zachary, Kayla, Sebastian, Tabitha, Faith, Jasmine, Andrea and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Angela and Ellie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Parastas services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and panachida services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday, both in the funeral home. Divine liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary's Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.