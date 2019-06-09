Michael G. Anthony, 84, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Friday, June 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angie Anthony for 47 years; loving father of George M. Anthony, of Philadelphia, Steven T. Anthony, of Florida, Peter J. Anthony, of Greensburg, and his daughter from a previous marriage, Johanna Georgilas, of Massachusetts; dear grandfather of Benjamin Michael, Evan Theodore and Reagan Elizabeth Anthony, Jason Anthony Georgilas and Evan Peter Georgilas; and brother of Theodosi Antonakis, of Greece, and four other siblings who preceded him in death. Michael served in the Greek Navy, and afterwards worked with the Greek Merchant Marines. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 and was hired as a mechanic for the Penn Central Railroad. In August 1972, Michael moved to Greensburg and became a general contractor, his career until he retired at age 70.

Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Avenue at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Trisagion will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti). Additional viewing will be in church an hour prior to the service. Michael will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Catherine Philoptochos Society, c/o Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box J, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 9, 2019