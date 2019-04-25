Michael G. Christoff, 89, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray. He was born May 16, 1929, in South Fork, Pa., a son of the late Michael J. and Anna (Hovan) Christoff. Michael served in Korea with the Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Army, he went on to receive his bachelor's degree in physical education from Slippery Rock University and his master's degree in guidance from Duquesne University. He served as a special agent with the FBI and, prior to his retirement in 1989, he was a physical education teacher and guidance counselor for Derry Area School District with 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church in Greensburg and a former member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe, where he served as a CCD teacher and an usher. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe, the Paul Lizza VFW Latrobe Post 3414, the Greensburg VFW Post 33, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the Frontier Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Herrington) Christoff; and four sisters, Magdaline Christoff, Rosella Halverson, Ethel Shutty and Mary Ellen Christoff. He is survived by his sons, Michael J. Christoff and his wife Colleen, of Eighty Four, and Gregory G. Christoff, of Sewickley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jude Brady, OSB, as celebrant. Interment with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.