Michael G. Krehlik, 57, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Nov. 30, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael "Mike" Krehlik and Matilda L. "Tillie" (Robinsky) Krehlik. Michael was employed as a construction estimator for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and traveling to the beach. For many years, he enjoyed playing drums and being in bands. His greatest joy, though, was time spent with his family and friends. Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue A. (Christopher) Krehlik, of Greensburg; one daughter, Jessie D. Henry and her husband, Mark, of Plum; one sister, Cheryl Ferri and her husband, Ronald, of Ligonier; his mother-in-law, Carmella Christopher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Christine Christopher, Mike Christopher, and Raphael Gonzalez; his nieces and nephews, Ronnie (Sean), Melody (Zak), Frank (Brittney), Michelle (Matthew), and Jennifer; he is also survived by his dog, Shiloh and his granddog, Mitty.
There will be no public visitations. A celebration of Michael's life will be held privately for his family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St,, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Foundation for Transplants at give.transplants.org to help families with the financial challenges of organ transplants. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019