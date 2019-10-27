Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Krehlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Krehlik


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Krehlik Obituary
Michael G. Krehlik, 57, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Nov. 30, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael "Mike" Krehlik and Matilda L. "Tillie" (Robinsky) Krehlik. Michael was employed as a construction estimator for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and traveling to the beach. For many years, he enjoyed playing drums and being in bands. His greatest joy, though, was time spent with his family and friends. Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue A. (Christopher) Krehlik, of Greensburg; one daughter, Jessie D. Henry and her husband, Mark, of Plum; one sister, Cheryl Ferri and her husband, Ronald, of Ligonier; his mother-in-law, Carmella Christopher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Christine Christopher, Mike Christopher, and Raphael Gonzalez; his nieces and nephews, Ronnie (Sean), Melody (Zak), Frank (Brittney), Michelle (Matthew), and Jennifer; he is also survived by his dog, Shiloh and his granddog, Mitty.
There will be no public visitations. A celebration of Michael's life will be held privately for his family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St,, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Foundation for Transplants at give.transplants.org to help families with the financial challenges of organ transplants. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now