Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ritenour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Ritenour


1986 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael G. Ritenour Obituary
Michael G. Ritenour, 33, of Hempfield Township, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. He was born April 30, 1986, in Jeannette, a son of Richard Ritenour Sr., of Jeannette, and Debra Hiltabidel Sok, of Connellsville. He worked at FC Meyer, in Jeannette. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Ritenour, and grandparents, Homer Hiltabidel and Omer and Betty Bates Ritenour. In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his stepmother, Caryl Berardinelli Ritenour, and stepfather, Charles Sok; a sister, Misty Callahan and her husband, Kliff, of Connellsville; a brother, Richard Ritenour Jr. and his fiance, Lindsey Mott, of Bovard; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now