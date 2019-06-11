Michael G. Ritenour, 33, of Hempfield Township, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. He was born April 30, 1986, in Jeannette, a son of Richard Ritenour Sr., of Jeannette, and Debra Hiltabidel Sok, of Connellsville. He worked at FC Meyer, in Jeannette. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Ritenour, and grandparents, Homer Hiltabidel and Omer and Betty Bates Ritenour. In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his stepmother, Caryl Berardinelli Ritenour, and stepfather, Charles Sok; a sister, Misty Callahan and her husband, Kliff, of Connellsville; a brother, Richard Ritenour Jr. and his fiance, Lindsey Mott, of Bovard; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.