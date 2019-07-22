Michael J. Balogh Jr., 82, of Herminie, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1937, in Homestead, son of the late Michael J. and Pauline (Danko) Balogh Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Christine Dukic and Judy Hohman; and a sister, Debbie Lessner. Mike was proud to be an Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was a chemical engineer, having worked for Westinghouse in Waltz Mill for many years, and later, after retirement, he was a clerk at the Wine and Spirits Store in Greensburg. He was a member and also an usher of St. Edward Church in Herminie. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Dolores "Dolly" Bollinger; two sons, Michael A. (Maggie) Balogh, of Wilmerding, and Bart Balogh, of Allegheny County; two stepsons, John Hohman, of North Braddock, and Timothy Hohman, of Finleyville; stepson-in-law, Dan Dukic, of Wilmerding; two stepdaughters, Jennifer (Tim) Sweet, of Harwick, and Mary (James) Kerr, of California; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Hess, of Homestead Park, Paulette Balogh, of Pittsburgh, and Shelly (Denny) Livingston, of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

There will be no public visitation, per Mike's wishes. A private memorial Mass was held at St. Edward Church, Herminie. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements.

To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 22, 2019