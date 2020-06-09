Michael John Bosak Jr., 80, of Brighton, Mich., formerly of Kinloch, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Ashley Court of Brighton, Brighton, Mich. He was born Nov. 2, 1939, in the Kinloch section of Lower Burrell, to the late Michael and Theresa Brem Bosak. Michael attended and graduated from Ken-High in the class of 1958 and was a veteran of the Air Force, serving from 1962 to 1966 in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Brighton, Mich. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Stanley Bosak, and sister, Shirley Ann O'Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dianna Blanch Pirrone Bosak; son, Richard Steven (Gail) Bosak; granddaughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Lewis and Skylar Bosak; brother, Robert Joseph "Lefty" Bosak; and sister, Kathleen (Victor) Babinsack. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with full military honors conducted by the Vandergrift Honor Guard and the Air Force.



