Michael J. Felice, 71, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with his devoted wife by his side. He was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late Michael J. Felice Sr. and Mildred Chismar Felice. He was Catholic by faith and worked as a service manager for area dealerships for 26 years and also for Felice Furniture Restoration. He was a huge Bob Dylan fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. Felice Sr. and Mildred Chismar Felice. He is survived by his wife, Melissa K. Detar Felice; and a sister, Lois Kostelnik (James), of Greensburg; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Mike wanted to give a special thanks to Min Tai Huang (Danny Taikoson), James Albert and the Angelicchio family from A & A Cycle for their long standing friendship and support over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mike from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the gathering and service are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Mike's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
