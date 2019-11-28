|
|
Michael John "Mikey" Germano, 72, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, on his birthday, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 19, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late Michael "Bouge" and Julia "JuJu" (Spino) Germano. He is survived by his brother, Robert, of Fairmont, W.Va.; his beloved nephew, Jobie; his grandniece, Olivia, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with his aunt, Madeline (Germano) Dreskler, of Greensburg. He is also survived by several cousins; and his good friend, George Yakim. Michael was a 1965 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, and a member of the "In Crowd" social fraternity group. He enjoyed comparing answers to the daily puzzle Jumble with his cousin, Willie Kowinski, along with watching professional sports, especially the Steelers. He was a deliveryman for Royal Pizza and was part owner of Beanies Bar and Six Pack Shop. He also worked at L and S Machine Co., Latrobe, and held several other jobs, including the produce manager of Thorofare Market, Greensburg. Michael served for five years and one month in the Army Reserve during the Vietnam War after completing basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., the same training facility his father completed prior to World War II. He was a trustee of the A.M.S. Club, South Greensburg, and a former member of the , Christopher Columbus Club, Hilltop Club, which was partly founded by his grandfathers, Gaetano Germano and Vincenzo "Zucchiel" Spino, and the Cercemaggiore Association of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, where he served as an altar boy for several years.
In honoring his wishes, Michael elected to be cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Full military honors will be accorded immediately following Mass by the V.F.W. Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. A luncheon will follow at Rizzo's Malabar Inn, Crabtree, for a celebration of his life. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Conquer Cancer Foundation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rick and Patty Fry for their care and concern during Mikey's illness. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019