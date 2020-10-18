Michael John Giffin, 48, of Bovard, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, a son of Don Giffin and Judith Brown. He worked as a doormaker for Benbilt of Latrobe. He previously worked in the gas and oil industry and worked years in the steel mills and was a member of the steelworkers union. Michael was a volunteer fireman for Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department, Station 139, and was certified and a member of the swift water rescue team. Michael was a Christian. His interests included mechanics and electronics, and he could build a computer from scratch. He also enjoyed Sim Racing and quad riding. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rachael Sphon Giffin; sons, Jacob Giffin and Dacien Giffin; his sister, Cinnamon Heitz; stepdaughter, Amber Brooks; stepson, Alex Brooks; also, a nephew and two nieces. Services for Michael are private and are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
