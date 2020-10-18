1/1
Michael J. Giffin
1972 - 2020
Michael John Giffin, 48, of Bovard, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, a son of Don Giffin and Judith Brown. He worked as a doormaker for Benbilt of Latrobe. He previously worked in the gas and oil industry and worked years in the steel mills and was a member of the steelworkers union. Michael was a volunteer fireman for Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department, Station 139, and was certified and a member of the swift water rescue team. Michael was a Christian. His interests included mechanics and electronics, and he could build a computer from scratch. He also enjoyed Sim Racing and quad riding. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rachael Sphon Giffin; sons, Jacob Giffin and Dacien Giffin; his sister, Cinnamon Heitz; stepdaughter, Amber Brooks; stepson, Alex Brooks; also, a nephew and two nieces. Services for Michael are private and are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
