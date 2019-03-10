Home

Michael J. Homulka


Michael J. Homulka Obituary
Michael J. Homulka, 96, of Mammoth, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born Oct. 27, 1922, in Van Meter, Pa., the son of the late John and Anna Pavel Homulka. Prior to retirement, he worked for Kennametal for 42 years. Michael was the oldest surviving member of United Slovak Club and Calumet Community Club and was also a member of St. Florian Church. He was known to have the best garden in Mammoth and could always be found there. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Kendi; an infant son, Regis, in 1957; brothers, Steve, John, Joe (MIA in World War II) and Tom; and sisters, Ann Bilik and Franchesca. Mike is survived by sons, Dr. Michael Homulka and Bernie Homulka; daughter, Joann Peltz and husband, John; grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas, Allison, Caroline, John Michael, Matthew and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Michael, Claire, Giavanna, Parker and Caleb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A vigil service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
