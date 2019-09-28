|
Michael Jason Kokolis, 37, of New Castle, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born Jan. 8, 1982, in Hobbs, N.M., Michael was the son of Nicholas and Jan (Pettigrew) Kokolis. Michael was a graduate of Penn State University. He founded and owned Coro Professional Services, where he worked in the field of website design, hosting and marketing. In addition to working at Coro, Michael worked at SSA, a security systems company. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing at Lake Arthur and kayaking. Michael was a musician and loved playing the guitar and singing. He also loved photographing his surroundings and spending time with family and friends. Michael will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him. Michael is survived by his mother, Jan (Pettigrew) Kokolis; one sister, Jennifer (Phillip) Kincaid, of Temple, Texas; one aunt, Maryann (Gary) Hulsko, of Richmond, Va.; close friends, Adam (Ashley) Straley, Diane, Wayne and Kayla Straley and Albert Pulis; and niece and nephew, Alicia and Wesley Kincaid. Michael was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service for Michael will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.
Memorial contributions may be offered to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 28, 2019