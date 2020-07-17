Michael John Meta, affectionately known to friends and family as "Mike," departed from this life Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center at the age of 56 after a brief illness. Mike was one of 10 children born to the late Albert F. Meta and Josephine Plocido Amelio, May 11, 1964, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1984, where he ran cross country and was on the wrestling team. Michael worked with his brother at Meta Construction. He would then work for the State of Maryland as a security officer for 25 years. Away from work, Mike was a dedicated family man. Michael enjoyed watching college football. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, war movies, working in his yard and being around his family. Michael would help anyone he'd come across and would gladly give them "the shirt off his back." Michael leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Michael Jonathan Meta and Ryan Daniel Meta; grandson, Mikey; many brothers and one sister, Albert Meta (Sheila), James Meta (Susan), Carmella Messmer (Frank), Joseph Meta (Bonnie), Thomas Meta (Cheryl), Nicholas Meta (Callie), Samuel Meta (Mary Jane), Robert Meta (Patricia) and Larry Meta (Dawn), stepfather, Carmen F. Amelio; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.