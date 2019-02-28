Michael Joseph O'Connor, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. O'Connor was born May 18, 1952, the son of Agnes Irene Connors O'Connor, of Mt. Pleasant and the late William J. O'Connor. He was Catholic by faith. Michael was a 1970 graduate of Southmoreland High School and had attended Westmoreland County Community College. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Mike had been employed as a journeyman machinist for General Weldments Inc. of Irwin for more than 20 years. He is survived by his loving family, his mother, Agnes O'Connor; and his beloved daughter, Michaela Ann O'Connor, both of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his brother, David O'Connor, of Delaware; and by his sister, Margaret (Charles) Suranski, of Mt. Pleasant. Michael was preceded in death by his father, William J. O'Connor, in 1975; and by his wife, Sheila S. Wood O'Connor, in 2009.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Michael will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Teodoro A. Cortezano officiating. Private interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 446 at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

