Michael J. Ponzetti Jr., 65, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Oct. 30, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael J. Ponzetti Sr. and Emilienne (Monier) Ponzetti. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Omnova and he was an avid NASCAR and baseball fan. Michael was a one-of-a-kind man with no filter, who honestly told it like it was. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Ponzetti; and his beloved dog, Kip. He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Loughner) Ponzetti; his children, Jessica Westover and her husband, Jim, and James Ponzetti; his siblings, Patrick Ponzetti, Timothy Ponzetti, Pamela Peters and Brian Ponzetti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Heritage Baptist Church, 1015 Lowry Ave., Jeannette. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
