Michael J. Ponzetti Jr.
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael J. Ponzetti Jr., 65, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Oct. 30, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael J. Ponzetti Sr. and Emilienne (Monier) Ponzetti. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Omnova and he was an avid NASCAR and baseball fan. Michael was a one-of-a-kind man with no filter, who honestly told it like it was. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Ponzetti; and his beloved dog, Kip. He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Loughner) Ponzetti; his children, Jessica Westover and her husband, Jim, and James Ponzetti; his siblings, Patrick Ponzetti, Timothy Ponzetti, Pamela Peters and Brian Ponzetti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Heritage Baptist Church, 1015 Lowry Ave., Jeannette. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Heritage Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
Tim, Dan and I are so sorry to hear of your brother's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Dan and Sheri McDonald
Sheri McDonald
Friend
