Michael J. Rusnak
1960 - 2020-11-20
Michael James "Mick" Rusnak, 60, of South Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home. Born April 8, 1960, in McKeesport, he was the son of Deanna C. Rusnak and the late Ronald J. Rusnak, and a cherished partner to Toni Farzati. Mick was raised in North Versailles, graduated from East Allegheny High School, and followed his father's footsteps by joining Elizabeth Carbide Die Co., where he worked for 33 years. A traveler by trade, Mick never met a stranger; he had an ability to meaningfully connect with anyone he met. His endless energy and his capacity for love filled any room and touched so many lives. His family, particularly his grandchildren, filled his heart with joy. His sons' successes completed him. He found a way to celebrate life every day. Mick had the rare ability to understand the most important aspect of our finite time together: work hard, love everyone, and have fun doing it, a motto which his family and friends will carry on in his memory. In addition to his mother and loving partner, he is survived by sons, Derrick (Kristen) Rusnak and Geoffrey (Lindsay) Rusnak; stepdaughters, Natalie (James) Plevelich and Stacie (Dave) Plevelich; brothers, Joseph (Jo Ann) Rusnak and Robert (Renee') Rusnak; sisters, Deborah (Michael) Dudek and Kathleen (Clint) McMaster; grandchildren, Rachel Rusnak and Patrick Carney; first wife, Sherlynn Rusnak; his cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and countless beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you enjoy a drink in honor of Mick, and donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com, Chris Odasso, owner.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
