J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Michael J. Watters Jr.


1972 - 2020
Michael J. Watters Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Watters Jr., 47, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after battling ALS, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 31, 1972, in McKeesport, the son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Judy C. (Derhofer) Watters. Mike was employed in the parks department for North Huntingdon Township. Mike was a lifetime member of the Fairmont-Hahntown Volunteer Fire Department, where he served many line officer and board member positions over the last 32 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Irwin. Surviving are his wife, Brenda (Robosky) Watters; two sons, Logan Watters and Tyler Watters; brothers, Jeffrey Watters and his wife, Dana, Timothy Watters and his wife, Megan; mother-in-law, Dollie Salmon, and father-in-law, Jerry Robosky, all of North Huntingdon; as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family viewing and blessing service. The Watters family will plan a public funeral mass after certain health restrictions are released. Arrangements are entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
