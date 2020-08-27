Michael J. Watters Jr., 47, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after battling ALS, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 31, 1972, in McKeesport, the son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Judy C. (Derhofer) Watters. Mike was employed in the Parks Department for North Huntingdon Township. Mike was a lifetime member of the Fairmont-Hahntown Volunteer Fire Department, where he served many line officer and board member positions over the last 32 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Irwin. Surviving are his wife, Brenda (Robosky) Watters; two sons, Logan and Tyler Watters; brothers, Jeffrey Watters and his, wife Dana and Timothy Watters and his wife, Megan; mother-in-law, Dollie Salmon; and father-in-law, Jerry Robosky, all of North Huntingdon; as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuenralhome.com
.