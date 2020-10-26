Michael James "Jim" Zitt Sr., 89, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Dec. 25, 1930, in Snydertown, he was a son of the late Michael Joseph Zitt and Julia (Radacosky) Zitt. Jim was a member of St. Joseph Church, Derry. He was a Korean War veteran of the Army. He had been employed at Teledyne-Vasco and was a member of American Legion Post No. 515 and Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club. Jim was an avid sports fan, enjoyed fishing and loved to cook. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his interests, having taught them to fish and cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores R. (Smith) Zitt; two brothers, John and Andrew Zitt; and six sisters, Catherine Barron, Ann Kelly, Helen Maurer, Julia Gulas, Margaret Stemmler, and Mary Mickinak. Jim is survived by one son, Michael J. Zitt Jr., and his wife Jacqueline, of Latrobe; two daughters, Verena M. DeMary and her husband Anthony, of Derry, and Tristine A. Sanderbeck and her husband Daniel, of Harrisburg; six grandchildren, Ryan A. DeMary and his wife Sara, Tessa M. DeMary, Ashley M. Sanderbeck, Lindsey A. Sanderbeck, and her partner, Gary Hoffman, Matthew M. Zitt, and Courtney L. Zitt and her partner, Ryan Gritzer; four great-grandchildren, Lia and Brooks DeMary, Cole Miller, and Cooper Hoffman; a brother-in-law, Wilbur Stemmler, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Jim's granddaughter, Ashley Sanderbeck, who moved to Latrobe to help to care for her grandfather, and to ViaQuest Home Health and Hospice, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, the staff on "2 East" at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, and Loyalhanna Care Center, for all of their compassionate care throughout Jim's journey. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627, or to American Legion Post No. 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
