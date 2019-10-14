|
Michael Keffer Heintzelman, 55, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 4, 1964, in Ligonier, a son of the late H. Ray Heintzelman and Joan (Keffer) Heintzelman. Michael was employed by Town and Country Ford of Ligonier and was a member of the Old Colony Sportsman's Club and the Laughlintown Protective Association. He loved nothing more than spending time outdoors with his son. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Tracy (Myers) Heintzelman; a son, Michael Jay Keffer Heintzelman (MJ), of Ligonier; a sister, Rae Heintzelman Graham and her husband, Barry, of Ligonier; sister-in-law, Laura Kraus; niece, Ella; and nephews, Noah, Kai, and Fisher.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2019