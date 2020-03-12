|
|
Michael Kenneth Lysell, 28, of Salem Township, formerly of Ringertown, lost his battle with addiction Monday, March 9, 2020. He fought his demons for 10 long years and is finally at Peace. The choices he made have left so many heartbroken. This horrible epidemic has taken way too many young lives and left too many to live without a father, mother, brother, sister or child. The hardest thing a parent can do is to watch a child struggle and not be able to help, no matter how hard you try. Mike had so many people rallying for him and trying to show him the way, he just wasn't ready. Michael was raised in Ringertown and the second of three sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. He graduated from Franklin Regional and Vo-Tech for welding. Michael was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Eva Mae Lysell, and also his little brother, Andrew, who was killed in a drunk driving accident June 23, 2012. Mike is survived by his parents, Kevin and Susaun Lysell; his brother, Kevin "Spike" Lysell; his maternal grandparents, Fred Deetz and Judy Deetz; his beautiful 6-year-old son, Levi; and several aunts, uncles and cousins who have all watched his struggles and loved and prayed for him over the last 10 years. Family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Please in Michael's memory make good choices. If you participated in Mike's addiction, learn from this horrible tragedy and please do not come to the funeral home and make this harder on the family. Do not use this as an excuse to party and make the same mistake. Please keep your loved ones close to your heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Levi A. Lysell Educational Fund c/o S&T Bank, 85 Greensburg St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.