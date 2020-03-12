Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map

Michael K. Lysell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael K. Lysell Obituary
Michael Kenneth Lysell, 28, of Salem Township, formerly of Ringertown, lost his battle with addiction Monday, March 9, 2020. He fought his demons for 10 long years and is finally at Peace. The choices he made have left so many heartbroken. This horrible epidemic has taken way too many young lives and left too many to live without a father, mother, brother, sister or child. The hardest thing a parent can do is to watch a child struggle and not be able to help, no matter how hard you try. Mike had so many people rallying for him and trying to show him the way, he just wasn't ready. Michael was raised in Ringertown and the second of three sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. He graduated from Franklin Regional and Vo-Tech for welding. Michael was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Eva Mae Lysell, and also his little brother, Andrew, who was killed in a drunk driving accident June 23, 2012. Mike is survived by his parents, Kevin and Susaun Lysell; his brother, Kevin "Spike" Lysell; his maternal grandparents, Fred Deetz and Judy Deetz; his beautiful 6-year-old son, Levi; and several aunts, uncles and cousins who have all watched his struggles and loved and prayed for him over the last 10 years. Family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Please in Michael's memory make good choices. If you participated in Mike's addiction, learn from this horrible tragedy and please do not come to the funeral home and make this harder on the family. Do not use this as an excuse to party and make the same mistake. Please keep your loved ones close to your heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Levi A. Lysell Educational Fund c/o S&T Bank, 85 Greensburg St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -