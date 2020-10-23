1/1
Michael Krien
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Mike Krien, 73, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by family. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn his passing. Mike was born June 14, 1947, the son of the late Martin F. and Vera M. Krien. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Alison A. Krien. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dana E. Krien; his two children, Melissa M. (Donald) Black and Matthew M, Krien; grandchildren, Katie, Ella and Carsten Black; and his brother, Dennis (Susan) Krien; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mike grew up in Clairton, graduated from Clairton High School and attended Duquesne University, prior to enlisting in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Mike and his young bride Dana were stationed in England and Biloxi, Miss., where they had many adventures together, prior to moving to North Huntingdon. Mike worked for U.S. Steel and retired in 2014. Mike loved music and everything cars, passions he shared with his daughter, Alison. A self-proclaimed chef, he was always creating new recipes that would end up becoming family favorites. And there wasn't a November gone by that he wasn't itching to get to hunting camp for a week of card playing and deer hunting with his hunting buddies. You could also find him at the shooting range with his son, Matt. Most of all, Mike liked spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his brother, Dennis and family, and taking care of them in all ways possible, watching his grandkids in all their different endeavors, always their biggest fan, as well as hanging out with Luna, his favorite little shorkie. Mike will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved