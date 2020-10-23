Michael Mike Krien, 73, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by family. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn his passing. Mike was born June 14, 1947, the son of the late Martin F. and Vera M. Krien. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Alison A. Krien. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dana E. Krien; his two children, Melissa M. (Donald) Black and Matthew M, Krien; grandchildren, Katie, Ella and Carsten Black; and his brother, Dennis (Susan) Krien; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mike grew up in Clairton, graduated from Clairton High School and attended Duquesne University, prior to enlisting in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Mike and his young bride Dana were stationed in England and Biloxi, Miss., where they had many adventures together, prior to moving to North Huntingdon. Mike worked for U.S. Steel and retired in 2014. Mike loved music and everything cars, passions he shared with his daughter, Alison. A self-proclaimed chef, he was always creating new recipes that would end up becoming family favorites. And there wasn't a November gone by that he wasn't itching to get to hunting camp for a week of card playing and deer hunting with his hunting buddies. You could also find him at the shooting range with his son, Matt. Most of all, Mike liked spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his brother, Dennis and family, and taking care of them in all ways possible, watching his grandkids in all their different endeavors, always their biggest fan, as well as hanging out with Luna, his favorite little shorkie. Mike will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
