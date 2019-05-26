Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Michael L. Cherny


Michael L. Cherny Obituary
Michael L. Cherny, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Budapest, Hungary, the son of the late Michael and Maria (Horvath) Cherny. Michael was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood. He is survived by his daughter, Rose Marie Harris (Tim), of Blairsville; and his brother, Steve Cherny (Gizella), of Budapest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J, Cherny; and his brother, John Cherny.
Services are private. The C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2019
