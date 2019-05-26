|
Michael L. Cherny, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Budapest, Hungary, the son of the late Michael and Maria (Horvath) Cherny. Michael was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood. He is survived by his daughter, Rose Marie Harris (Tim), of Blairsville; and his brother, Steve Cherny (Gizella), of Budapest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J, Cherny; and his brother, John Cherny.
Services are private. The C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2019