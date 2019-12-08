|
|
Michael L. Miara, 92, of Swissvale, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Sophie (Rolczynski) for 61 years; loving father of Michael John (Arlette) Miara, of North Fayette Township, Lisa Marie (Alex) McCambridge, of North Carolina, Paul (Kathleen) Miara, of Swissvale, and Ann (Ken) Wagner, of East Pittsburgh; cherished grandfather of Carissa Miara, Michael Miara, Chris McCambridge, Kristin (fiance, Brian) Miara, Emily Miara, and Lily Miara. He was preceded in death by seven siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for a number of years in the U.S. Steel Edgar Thomson Works before retiring. Mike loved spending time with his family and greatly enjoyed polka dancing. Hip Hip Hooray!
Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019