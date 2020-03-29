Home

POWERED BY

Services
William A Bautz Funeral Home
139 Main St
New Eagle, PA 15067
(724) 258-8190
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Stanton Firehall
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Smaiich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Smaiich


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. Smaiich Obituary
Michael L. Smalich, 63, of West Newton, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. Born May 21, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late George and Julia (Levic) Smalich; beloved husband of the late Sharon (VanDyke) Smalich; father of Emily Smalich (fiance, Greg Panos), with whom he made his home, Leeland Smalich, and Terry VanDyke (wife, Dennine); several grandchildren survive; as well as his sister. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. Mike was a Yough graduate and a talented self-employed stone mason. Mike will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing. Services are private, but a public celebration of life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at New Stanton Firehall. All are welcome to come and pay their respects as well as rejoice on the countless great memories shared with Michael. Announcement is by the WILLIAM A. BAUTZ FUNERAL HOME of New Eagle. Condolences can be left at the obituary page at www.williamabautzfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -