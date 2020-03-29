|
Michael L. Smalich, 63, of West Newton, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. Born May 21, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late George and Julia (Levic) Smalich; beloved husband of the late Sharon (VanDyke) Smalich; father of Emily Smalich (fiance, Greg Panos), with whom he made his home, Leeland Smalich, and Terry VanDyke (wife, Dennine); several grandchildren survive; as well as his sister. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. Mike was a Yough graduate and a talented self-employed stone mason. Mike will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing. Services are private, but a public celebration of life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at New Stanton Firehall. All are welcome to come and pay their respects as well as rejoice on the countless great memories shared with Michael. Announcement is by the WILLIAM A. BAUTZ FUNERAL HOME of New Eagle. Condolences can be left at the obituary page at www.williamabautzfuneralhome.com.