Michael L. Stroz, 89, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born April 15, 1930, in Bradenville, a son of the late Joseph and Catherine Woitkowiak Stroz. He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. He served as a firefighter in the Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Kennametal for 40 years. Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and especially his fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed traveling during his retirement, touring the United States and Europe. Mike was an accomplished artist, also. One of his watercolors depicting the old Greensburg library is still on display in the new library. He was a member of the Latrobe American Legion Post 515 and the Latrobe Fraternal Order of Eagles. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Edward Stroz. Mike is survived by his wife, Nadia Dalson Stroz; two sons, Michael D. (Nancy) Stroz, of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Christopher A. Stroz, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Michael V. Stroz and Stephen P. Stroz; a brother, Thomas Stroz, of Latrobe; two sisters, Agnes Osif, of Trauger, and Adeline Costabile, of Birmingham, Ala.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.