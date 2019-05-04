Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Michael Lelekacs
Michael Lelekacs


Michael Lelekacs, 87, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Duquesne, a son of the late John and Mary Lebik Lelekacs. Prior to his retirement, Mike was a heating and cooling technician for the US Steel Co. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Army. Mike was a member of the St. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, in Jeannette, where he served as choir director for many years. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a sister, Millie Tkacs; and two brothers, George and John Lelekacs. He is survived by a sister, Mary Moorhead, of Murrysville; a niece, Barbara Gallucci and husband, Dennis, of Delmont; five nephews; two nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Father Lawrence Daniels presiding. Interment will take place in the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 4 to May 5, 2019
