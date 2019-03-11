Michael Manalovich Jr., 83, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Mike was born Dec. 3, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Michael and Millie (Karlovich) Manalovich Sr. Mike was a veteran of the Army, an avid Steelers fan who attended games and an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from J and L Steel in South Side. Mike also was a member of CFU Lodge No. 541, Trafford. He and his wife, Betty, raised Labrador retrievers, and he was a former part-time police officer for Trafford Borough during the 1970s. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Sonovick) Manalovich. Mike is survived by his sister, Donna Joyce (Leo); his niece and her children, Kimberly Wallace (Jon) and Brittany and Haley Borkovich; his nephew and his children, Leo Joyce Jr. and Jenna and Jesse Joyce; and his sister-in-law, Judy Sonovick.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, and from 9:30 until the funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, with the Very Rev. George Veselinovich. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.

