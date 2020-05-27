Michael Paul Barnhart, 61, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1958, the son of Paul H. and Arlene (Auen) Barnhart. Mike was proud to have been born and raised on the Barnhart Farm on the Livermore Loop in Blairsville. Mike was retired from Jamison Farms in Crabtree. He graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1977. He was a member of the football team when Derry won the Foothills Championship and was a member of the wrestling team at Derry. Mike was one of the first wrestlers from Derry to make it to the Pennsylvania State Championships. He helped to coach wrestling at the elementary level, was an avid hunter and fisherman, liked to golf and enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Weston Kuhn. Mike was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club, social member of Blairsville VFW Post 5821, White Tails Unlimited and Coral Graceton Sportsmen's Club. Surviving are his mother, Arlene (Auen) Barnhart, of Derry; four children, Jennifer Caramellino (Jesse), of Hunker, Julia Pearson (Gregory), of Moultonborough, N.H., Michael M. Brooks, of Blairsville, and Paul Barnhart, of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Weston Kuhn, Aiden Caramellino and Kailee Caramellino; four sisters, Darlene Ott, of Sevierville, Tenn., Paula Ankney (Ron), of Derry, Debbie Fay Smith, of Greensburg, and Karla Grimes (Lee), of Wytheville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, June 12, 2015; his wife, Theresa M. (Brady) Barnhart, in 2015; and a sister, Kristina Becker Duroe. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. The funeral service will be private. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Be prepared to wait in line until others leave. Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Derry Rod and Gun Club Kids Day at 167 E. Second St., Derry, PA 15627.



