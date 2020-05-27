Michael P. Barnhart
1958 - 2020-05-24
Michael Paul Barnhart, 61, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1958, the son of Paul H. and Arlene (Auen) Barnhart. Mike was proud to have been born and raised on the Barnhart Farm on the Livermore Loop in Blairsville. Mike was retired from Jamison Farms in Crabtree. He graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1977. He was a member of the football team when Derry won the Foothills Championship and was a member of the wrestling team at Derry. Mike was one of the first wrestlers from Derry to make it to the Pennsylvania State Championships. He helped to coach wrestling at the elementary level, was an avid hunter and fisherman, liked to golf and enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Weston Kuhn. Mike was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club, social member of Blairsville VFW Post 5821, White Tails Unlimited and Coral Graceton Sportsmen's Club. Surviving are his mother, Arlene (Auen) Barnhart, of Derry; four children, Jennifer Caramellino (Jesse), of Hunker, Julia Pearson (Gregory), of Moultonborough, N.H., Michael M. Brooks, of Blairsville, and Paul Barnhart, of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Weston Kuhn, Aiden Caramellino and Kailee Caramellino; four sisters, Darlene Ott, of Sevierville, Tenn., Paula Ankney (Ron), of Derry, Debbie Fay Smith, of Greensburg, and Karla Grimes (Lee), of Wytheville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, June 12, 2015; his wife, Theresa M. (Brady) Barnhart, in 2015; and a sister, Kristina Becker Duroe. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. The funeral service will be private. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Be prepared to wait in line until others leave. Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Derry Rod and Gun Club Kids Day at 167 E. Second St., Derry, PA 15627.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc.
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss,you have my deepest condolences.
Bonnie Kirkland-Herdman
Friend
May 26, 2020
LINDA BOSCO-BELICE
Friend
May 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! Our sympathy for your family!
Deb & Bud Friedline
Friend
May 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He was always a good guy to me all through high school. We always said we were neighbors even though we lived about a mile apart. My condolences to his children and family.
Peggy Soltis Krall
Classmate
May 26, 2020
The LORD has you in his arms, but we have you in our heart. REST PEACEFULLY, Mike
The Auen's
Chuck & Karen
Karen Auen
Family
May 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LINDA SHARP
Friend
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sammi kay
May 26, 2020
Wanda,
I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and Mikes family during this difficult time. You are in my prayers.
Joyce Puzak
Friend
May 26, 2020
Julie, Pearl and I are so sorry for your loss . Hugs.
Gary Galley
Friend
May 26, 2020
Prayers are being offered to family and friends for peace and comfort at this difficult time R.I.P. Mike!
DEB Bell
Family
