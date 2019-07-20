Michael P. Cindric, 88, of Latrobe, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Canterberry Place, Pittsburgh. He was born April 26, 1931, in Bovard, a son of the late Marko and Magdaline (Gallas) Cindric. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Teledyne Vasco, of Latrobe, as a steelworker. He was a member of Croation Fraternal Union and Friends of The Carmelites, Latrobe. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Cindric and Veronica Vonnilla, infant brother, George Cindric, and an infant sister, Genevieve Cindric. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna A. (Felice) Cindric; his daughter, Kathleen Gerry and husband, Steve, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Lauren Kaszonyi and husband, Justin, Matthew Geary and Alana Gerry; his sisters, Mary Cindric, of Bovard, and Ann Curran, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral liturgy at noon Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 20, 2019