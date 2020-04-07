|
Michael P. Kaputa Jr., 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Kaputa was born Nov. 24, 1922, in Southwest, Pa., the son of the late Michael and Susan (Marink) Kaputa. Mike was a staff sergeant during World War II with the US 10th Army, serving as the 82nd Signal Battalion in the Pacific Theater of Operations in the Battle of Okinawa. He was awarded the Philippine Liberation Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific with the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He retired from Gould-Brown-Bavori of Greensburg as a heavy equipment operator. He was active for over 20 years coaching Little League and Pony League for the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Association. Mike was a member of the American Legion Post 446, VFW Post 3368 and a life member of the Hecla Sportsmen's Club. Michael is survived by his loving family, his wife of 68 years, Sonia (Besida) Kaputa; his sons, James and Robert Kaputa; and by his daughter, Jill Como and husband, Neil, all of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren and Lindsey Kaputa, and Leah Hostetler and partner, Corey Flesse; and great-grandson, Jacob Flesse. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, John and Steven Kaputa; and his sisters, Ann Mattia, Helen Tortorelli, Julia Miscovich, and Mary Pavick. The family would like to thank Community Care Nurses and Jewel for the excellent care provided to him, as well as Excela Health Home Care and hospice nurses, Dorianne Ulrich and Stephanie Dolan. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for Covid 19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services and interment will be private. Interment will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.