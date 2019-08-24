|
|
Michael Paul Levish, 38, of Ashburn, Va., formerly of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with his loving family by his side after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born Sept. 4, 1980, to Paul and Marsha Forges Levish, of New Kensington. Mike worked as police officer for Fairfax County, Virginia, for the past 16 years. He was a phenomenal father and husband, his family always came first. He enjoyed spending time with his children, traveling, golfing, snowboarding and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Penguins. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 10 years, Esen Bankaci Levish; son, Evren (7); daughter, Ela (6); brother, Nicholas Levish; sister, Jessica (Mike) McWilliams; and in-laws, Dr. Bankaci and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Pauline Levish and Louis and Nancy Forges. The family wishes a special thanks to the Fairfax County Police Department for all their love and support.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where a parting prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday followed by funeral blessing service at 11:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Cheswick.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019