|
|
Michael P. Ostrosky, 53, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1966, in Harrisburg and was a son of Walter M. Ostrosky, of Mt. Pleasant Township, and the late Joyce A. (Golobish) Ostrosky. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School class of 1984. Prior to his disability, he was a manager for 84 Lumber. He had been a member of St. Raymond of the Mountain Catholic Church and was a Pitt football fan. In addition to his father, he is survived by four children, Cody J., of South Greensburg, Shane M., of Latrobe, Patrick J. "P.J.," of Mt. Pleasant, and Samantha J. Ostrosky, of Latrobe; his brother, Vincent J. Ostrosky, of Mammoth; his sister, Kimberly A. Ireland and husband Charles, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and his trusty canine companion, Annabelle.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2019