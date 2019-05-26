Michael "Mino" Pintea Sr., 81, of Export, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Lawrenceville, a son of the late Vasile and Mary (Zubasko) Pintea. Prior to retiring, Mike was employed as a brick/block layer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Export, and the Export Loyal Order of Moose. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was very family-oriented and many of his most memorable and treasured moments were those spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike was a longtime, die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, and he enjoyed watching the Steelers. He loved remodeling his home and also remodeling for others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Pintea; sisters, Helen Hendon, Maryann Mozeyko and Irene Vacula; and brothers, George Pintea and Basil Pintea. Mike is survived by his loving daughter and devoted caregiver, Stacey Durst and her husband, Jerry, of Export; sons, Michael Pintea Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Plum, and Mark Pintea and his wife, Margie, of Bridgeville; sister, Florence Novasel, of Lawrenceville; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. "Pap" was the very proud and loving grandfather of Lindsay Kunkle ("TJ"), Zachary Durst, Michael Pintea III, Nikolai Pintea, Mark Pintea Jr. and Tyler Pintea. He adored his great-grandchildren, Nolan Kunkle and Kinsley Kunkle.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Mike will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Graveside committal services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Mike's family would like to sincerely thank the employees of Excela Home Healthcare and Hospice, Greensburg, for the excellent and loving care Mike received and the compassion shown to his family. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to May 28, 2019