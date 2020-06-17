Michael R. Cousley
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. Cousley, 41, of West Deer Township, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous, hard-fought 27-month battle with cancer. Michael was born Aug. 29, 1978, to Robert and Mary (Ulewicz) Cousley, of Buffalo Township. Michael graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1996 and from Penn State University in 1998 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Medrad/Bayer in Indianola for more than 20 years. Michael loved playing, coaching and watching baseball. He also enjoyed maintaining his cars and trucks and working on projects around the house. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Michael has been together with his high school sweetheart, Julie (McAdams), for 25 years, married for almost 17 of those years. They have one son, Ryan, at home. Michael is survived by his wife and son, his parents, as well as a brother, Scott Cousley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Boys Scout Troup 653, 3406 Cedar Glen Drive, Allison Park, PA 15101. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved