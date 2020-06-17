Michael R. Cousley, 41, of West Deer Township, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous, hard-fought 27-month battle with cancer. Michael was born Aug. 29, 1978, to Robert and Mary (Ulewicz) Cousley, of Buffalo Township. Michael graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1996 and from Penn State University in 1998 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Medrad/Bayer in Indianola for more than 20 years. Michael loved playing, coaching and watching baseball. He also enjoyed maintaining his cars and trucks and working on projects around the house. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Michael has been together with his high school sweetheart, Julie (McAdams), for 25 years, married for almost 17 of those years. They have one son, Ryan, at home. Michael is survived by his wife and son, his parents, as well as a brother, Scott Cousley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Boys Scout Troup 653, 3406 Cedar Glen Drive, Allison Park, PA 15101. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.