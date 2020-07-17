Michael R. Graczyk, 80, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by his family, to be with the Lord after bravely battling cancer. He was fondly known as Mike, Michael, Iron Mike, Uncle Red Eye, Dad, and Pap by those who knew and loved him. He was born March 6, 1940, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Michael S. and Victoria (Harpula) Graczyk. He graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1958 and Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pa., with honors with a bachelor of science degree. He worked for PA American Water Company in West Elizabeth, as a chemist for 30 years prior to retiring at age 62. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and the Knights of Columbus, Council 2602. He was a dedicated Little League baseball coach for many years and enjoyed gardening, horse races, scratch-off tickets, sitting on the porch, and doing crossword puzzles. He was a huge Notre Dame fan, loved listening to Polish Christmas music, always had words of wisdom, and loved to dance the polka. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren, who brightened his life and put a twinkle in his eye. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine (Naworski) Graczyk, of Natrona Heights; and his four children, Christopher Graczyk, of Natrona Heights, Patrick Graczyk and wife, Kathi, of Sarver, Julie Graczyk-Hiester and Eric Shankle, of Natrona Heights, and Sheryl (Graczyk) Schrecongost and husband, William, of Sarver; 11 grandchildren, Samm, Hailey, Ethan, Alexis, Amber, Morgan, Kira, Lainey, Michael, Kasey, and Adam; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister, Jeanne (Graczyk) Miller and her husband, the late Richard Miller, of Cambridge Springs. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in St. Ladislaus Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Everyone is asked to adhere to social distancing and wearing of a mask and limit of 25 people at a time in the funeral home per state mandates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
