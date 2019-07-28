|
|
Michael R. Lutton, 54, of Latrobe, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. Born Sept. 11, 1964, in Latrobe, he was a son of Roy A. Lutton and Joan E. (Powers) Lutton, of Latrobe. Mike was employed at Kennametal Inc., Irwin. He was a life member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Company No. 1, and member of the First Ward Firemen's Club, F.O. Eagles No. 1188, Frontier Club, and Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. Mike enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, or camping in Potter County. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Daniel A. Lutton and his wife, Theresa, of Greensburg; one sister, Sharon E. Marnell and her husband, John, of Greensburg; and he is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The F.O. Eagles No. 1188 will hold a service at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Unity Cemetery with his uncle, Mark A. Bailey, officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Company No. 1, 390 Oak St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019