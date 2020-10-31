Michael Roy Messaros, 63, of Bell Township, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 20, 1956, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Roi) Messaros. Mike was a 1974 graduate of Jeannette High School, and obtained an associate degree in welding engineering from Penn State University. He worked as a welding supervisor for Hetrick Manufacturing in New Kensington for 16 years, retiring in 2020. Mike enjoyed the outdoors, and liked trout fishing with wife, Jamie, and spending time at their camp in Elk County. He most loved being with his family, and spending time with his dogs, cats, and goats. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jamie J. (Giuliani) Messaros; children, Monica (Zachary Shupe) Messaros, of Bell Township, and Austin (Catie Conry) Messaros, of Nederland, Colo.; sisters, Shirley Messaros (David Detore), of Irwin, and Trisha Persichetti, of Perryopolis; father figure to Shawn Rigatti, Benjamin Crutchman, and many more; nephews, Logan and Michael Persichetti; and a niece, Mali Lombardi. At the familys request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mikes memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. line



